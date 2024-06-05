NCT’s Johnny and Haechan in national scandal; Entire case explained

Boy band NCT’s members Johnny and Haechan find themselves in a controversy that has spread like wildfire and escalated to a national issue. The K-pop stars are at the center of a sex scandal with allegations of prostitution and drug use. Moreover, Super Junior’s Heechul has also been dragged into the matter.

The boy band members have been alleged to have slept with three Japanese girls who work in Japan’s nightlife industry. The issue was sparked on June 3 when the popular account @kira_ceo_main took to X. The user, well-known in the Japanese nightlife industry for connecting girls with host bars, affluent clients, and plastic surgery sponsors, claimed on X the involvement of NCT members with the girls. The user went on to reveal that the girls worked as cabaret hostesses.

The alleged post was taken down soon after, but the matter had already burst into flames. The pictures accompanying the post were soon all over social media and seemingly implied the allegations. The pictures ranged from a hotel key card to five glasses, cigarettes, and suspicious sachets assumed to be drugs.

Advertisement

Super Junior’s Heechul got embroiled in the controversy when one of the women in question shared a picture with the star, prompting fans to wonder if he played a role in connecting NCT members with the women. Soon after, the issue culminated in a national controversy when more screenshots, pictures, and claims started to surface.

Following the allegations, NCT’s agency SM Entertainment released an official statement rebuffing the claims against the K-pop stars. The agency also threatened legal actions against those spreading the rumors. In their statement, the agency said, “Currently, rumors surrounding Johnny and Haechan in involvement with prostitution, drugs, and other indecent content are being reproduced and spread online. After verifying the facts, these allegations are not true at all, and are criminal acts that seriously defame our artists.” SM Entertainment also stated that the allegations against Super Junior’s Heechul are false and groundless.

Heechul also took matters into his own hands after the controversy took over social media. The K-pop star cleared the air, saying, “I’ve been keeping an eye on it anyway. I’m worried I’ll cause an incident on Instagram again, so I’ve just been talking to the company. I’m going to give a brief statement here in case you guys will worry or be disappointed. I’ve never met any of our company’s junior idols outside of work, nor have I had a meal or drinks with them. I don’t even have their contact numbers.” Despite his statement, fans are skeptical of his involvement as he didn’t directly address his linking to the women in question or call out those rumors, given his outspoken nature.

No other developments have followed the issue. Whether the matter will be closed after the agency’s denial or will continue and escalate is a question that only time will answer.