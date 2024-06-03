Fans backlash at HYBE over Jin’s free hugs event criteria

Multi-label conglomerate HYBE finds itself the target of fans’ backlash over Jin’s free hugs event at the 2024 BTS Festa. Jin, a member of the global sensation boy band BTS, is set to return after his military service and will hold an in-person event to meet his fans. However, fans are aggravated by the conditions applied to the event. Despite BigHit’s apology, fans remain unconvinced of the event’s criteria and program.

Previously, BigHit Music stated that entry to the event required purchasing the K-pop band’s ‘Proof’ album or any subsequent solo album by BTS members via the Weverse Shop within a specific time window. This led to backlash, as many fans had already purchased the album. Furthermore, the label has been accused of promoting bulk buying.

To address fans’ displeasure, BigHit Music issued a statement on Sunday. The statement said, “Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to inform you that the application criteria for the 2024 FESTA Jin offline event are scheduled to change. We apologize for the unclear content of the previous notice and for not setting the application criteria carefully in advance.”

Updating the entry requirement, the statement revealed they would consider both applications submitted through the Weverse Shop details page and those who had purchased the album from the platform prior to the announcement. Adding to this, the label wrote, “We plan to supplement the application criteria. After careful consideration, we will announce the details as soon as possible.”

Despite this minor tweak, fans are still not satisfied with the event’s conditions. Accusing the label of wordplay, fans claim they are still promoting bulk buying. The BTS fandom, known as ARMY, believes that the more albums purchased, the higher the chances of winning. Further, several admirers of the K-pop group have voiced concerns over Jin’s safety and health measures. Fans argue that Jin will be required to hug thousands of people, potentially compromising his health and safety. This close proximity to numerous people for hours may take a toll on his well-being.

Prior to the latest developments, a statement was released outlining the event’s details. The statement read that Jin will conduct the in-person celebratory event on June 13 at the Jamsil Sports Complex, Seoul. The first session, Jin’s Greetings, will be held from 3 pm (KST), followed by the second session, Message from Jin, slated for the same day at 8 pm (KST).

Elaborating on the details, it was revealed that the first session will comprise free ‘light hugs’ with Jin per the request of the K-pop star and is expected to last for three hours.