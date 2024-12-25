Kiara Advani slammed for praising Jani Master amid sexual assault allegations

Kiara Advani is facing a storm of criticism after sharing a behind-the-scenes video on social media, where she praised choreographer Jani Master for his work on the song ‘Dhop’ from her upcoming movie ‘Game Changer’.

In the video, Kiara spoke highly of Jani Master’s choreography, saying, “I remember seeing @alwaysjani master’s choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that’s the beauty of our job, always learning something new.”

Now Kiara Advani has edited the caption, and removed the shoutout to Jani Master.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Jani Master, a popular figure in Telugu cinema, was recently booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a 16-year-old former employee accused him of sexual assault and mental harassment.

The controversy intensified when the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoked his National Film Award for choreographing ‘Megham Karukkatha’ in light of the allegations.

Kiara’s decision to praise Jani Master has drawn strong reactions from social media users, with many calling her tone-deaf.

Comments flooded in, with one user pointing out, “Tone-deaf, especially when even his national award was taken back after the uproar over granting him bail.” Others criticized her, accusing celebrities of turning a blind eye to serious issues.