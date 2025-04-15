Cong, RJD discuss strategy for Bihar polls

The Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday discussed strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

A meeting was convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in presence of Leader of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party’s senior leader KC Venugopal with RJD’s top leaders including Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Kumar Jha at his residence here.

Apprising about the meeting, the Congress chief in a post on X said, “Today we met former Deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and discussed the strengthening of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance).”

Referring to the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, he said change is certain in the state.

Attacking the BJP-led NDA alliance, the Congress chief said, “This time, change is certain in Bihar. In the coming elections, Bihar will be freed from BJP and its opportunistic alliance.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha asserted that youth, farmers, labourers, extremely backward classes and all other sections of the society want ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in the state.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, RJD leader Yadav said, “We had a positive discussion. On April 17, with other alliance parties including Left party and VIP, the Congress and RJD will hold a meeting in Patna.We are fully prepared. We are determined to take Bihar forward.”

He also accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of giving “step-motherly” treatment to Bihar.

“We will fight the elections on issues (concerning the public). It is the responsibility of all of us to go among the people and point out the shortcomings of the government,” the RJD leader said.

In response to a question on whether he will be the Chief Ministerial face of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, Yadav said, “We will sit and discuss.”

Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said, “Nitish ji has been hijacked. Amit Shah ji stated that elections would be fought under his leadership, but he did not tell who will be the Chief Minister. The NDA will not form the government this time in Bihar.”

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.