Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make her Met Gala debut this year

Indian celebrities are achieving new heights on the global stage every passing day. From the Met Gala, and the Cannes Film Festival, to other major global events, Indian celebrities are making a mark on every platform. Following her stunning appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival last year, Kiara Advani will make her Met Gala debut this year. 2025 has been a glorious year for the actress who is also going to welcome her little bundle of joy with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

Last year, Kiara Advani represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes. Her stunning look from Cannes took fans by storm. The actress stunned in a vibrant pink and black Prabal Gurung gown with intricate lace detailing. Her striking and glamorous look garnered widespread acclaim. Now, she is gearing up to walk the carpet for the biggest night for fashion. Kiara’s upcoming Met Gala appearance solidifies her growing presence and footing in the film fraternity.

Met Gala 2025 theme is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ As per reports, the Met is going to explore the importance of fashion in the formation of Black identities. Meanwhile, the dress code for the year is ‘Tailored for You.’ Additionally, reportedly, the co-chairs of the Met Gala 2025 are Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, musician A$AP Rocky and Anna Wintour. Additionally, Basketball star Lebron James is going to be the honorary co-chair.

In related news, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently announced that they are expecting. Taking to Instagram, Kiara and Sidharth shared an adorable photograph announcing that they are soon going to welcome the newest member of the family. The B-town couple nestled a pair of ivory baby socks in their hands. They penned the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

On the work front, Kiara is currently working on ‘Toxic’ alongside Yash. Additionally, she is going to star in ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2025.