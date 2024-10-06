Jani Master assault case: Choreographer’s National Award revoked

The National Film Awards Cell under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reversed the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master. The decision comes after the ‘Aayi Nahi’ from ‘Stree 2’ choreographer was convicted of raping a minor. The cell made the announcement a day after Jani was given a four-day interim bail for the National Awards ceremony.

Jani Master secured the National Award for Best Choreography for the track ‘Megham Karukkatha’ from ‘Thiruchitrambalam.’ The award was shared with the track’s other choreographer Sathish Krishnan. However, on Friday, the National Film Awards Cell of the I&B Ministry issued a statement revealing that the award was suspended.

The statement read, “In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders.” Additionally, the choreographer’s invitation to attend the prestigious National Film Awards was also revoked. The event will take place on October 8, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

For those unaware, on September 19, the choreographer was arrested. The arrest was made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Cyberabad police in Goa. Following this, Shaik Jani Basha (Jani Master) was presented to the court. Subsequently, on Friday, September 20, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Upparpally court in Hyderabad. Jani was sent to the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

Previously, on September 18, the Narsingi police of Cyberabad booked Jani Master for charges under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The move came after a complaint filed by a 21-year-old woman accused the choreographer of assaulting her multiple times. In the complaint, the woman who worked as a junior choreographer with Jani stated that he abused her for six years.

Following the complaint, Jani Master was booked under several sections. This includes sections- 376 (2) (punishment for sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Additionally, Jani faces charges under 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police also included the POCSO clause after identifying that Jani allegedly started abusing the victim when she was just 16 years old, a minor.

The Telugu choreographer has notably worked with several stars of Southern cinema, including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun among others. Following the case, Jani was asked to step aside from his duties as a member of the Jana Sena Party. The party is led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan.