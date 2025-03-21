NIT-Silchar professor suspended amid outrage over sexual harassment allegations

An assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, D Koteswara Raju, has been suspended following allegations of sexually harassing a female student on the campus.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among students, leading to mass protests demanding stringent action against the accused professor.

According to a handwritten note by the victim, Raju allegedly molested her in his chamber on the pretext of discussing her low marks.

The survivor described how he touched her thighs, belly, neck, and lips, forcibly grabbing her while making inappropriate comments about her body.

He also insinuated that her grades could be “managed” if she complied with his demands. The student managed to escape when a friend called her, and the ordeal was later made public through social media.

The incident went viral, prompting the Assam Police to take cognizance and assure immediate action. However, despite the severity of the allegations, no formal police complaint has been lodged so far.

The NIT Silchar campus erupted in protests as students demanded Raju’s removal and legal action against him.

Protesters claimed that this was not an isolated incident, alleging that Raju had been involved in a similar case of sexual harassment in 2021.

At that time, the case was dismissed due to a lack of evidence and the complainant’s inability to attend proceedings.

Amid growing pressure, the NIT administration suspended Raju and initiated an investigation through the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed that they are coordinating with the institute to collect evidence and assess the situation. However, the absence of a formal complaint remains a challenge for law enforcement.