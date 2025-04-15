Shivraj Chouhan to represent India at BRICS agriculture ministers’ meet in Brazil

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading a high-level Indian delegation to the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), scheduled to be held on 17 April in Brasilia, Brazil.

The theme of the 15th BRICS AMM is “Promoting Inclusive and Sustainable Agriculture through Cooperation, Innovation, and Equitable Trade among BRICS Countries”. Advertisement

Agriculture Ministers and senior officials from BRICS member countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran are expected to attend the meeting, the Agriculture Ministry said. Advertisement

During the visit, Mr Chouhan will hold bilateral meetings with key Brazilian counterparts, including Mr Carlos Henrique Baqueta Fávaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, and Mr Luiz Paulo Teixeira, Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming (MDA). These meetings will focus on enhancing collaboration between India and Brazil in various areas of agriculture, agri-technology, rural development, and food security.

The minister will interact with leaders of major Brazilian agribusiness companies and representatives of the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries in São Paulo, exploring avenues for partnership and investment in the agriculture value chain.

As part of his visit, Mr Chouhan will also participate in a tree plantation drive at the Embassy of India in Brasilia, under the noble initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, aimed at raising environmental consciousness and honouring motherhood.

In addition, he will interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in São Paulo, acknowledging their role as cultural ambassadors and contributors to bilateral ties. This visit reaffirms India’s commitment to deepening cooperation with BRICS nations and to advancing South-South cooperation in agricultural innovation, resilience, and sustainability.