Choreographer Jani Master booked under POCSO for sexually abusing minor

Popular choreographer Jani Master who has choreographed several hit songs for Telugu Cinema and a few for Bollywood is booked under POCSO. On Wednesday, September 18, the Narsingi police of Cyberabad booked Shaik Jani Basha (Jani Master) for charges under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The move comes after a complaint filed by a 21-year-old woman who accused the choreographer of assaulting her multiple times. In the complaint, the woman who worked as a junior choreographer with Jani stated that he abused her for six years.

Following the police complaint, the woman wrote to the Telangana State Commission for Women. In a 40-page document submitted by the victim, she mentioned several instances of harassment and assault over the past six years. Notably, the victim also submitted evidence against the accused.

As reported by The Hindu, Chairperson Nerella Sharada, on Wednesday spoke on the matter. The official said that the commission intervened in the matter amid delays observed in the police investigation. “The committee has issued orders to provide police protection for the victim. And a high-level monitoring committee will also be constituted to investigate such cases in the film industry.”

They also acknowledged that several factors prohibit victims from reporting harassment and abuse in the workplace. These include fears of occupational loss and society’s judgement among others. “Even if women come out, their professional choices are questioned. We will take this case very seriously. And efforts are made for strict implementation of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act in all workplaces, including constitution of local and internal committees.”

Following the complaint, the National Award winning choreographer, Jani Master was booked under several sections. This includes sections- 376 (2) (punishment for sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Additionally, Jani faces charges under 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police also included the POCSO clause after identifying that Jani allegedly started abusing the victim when she was 16 years old, a minor.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the choreographer has faced accusations. In June, a fellow dancer named Satish reportedly filed a complaint against him with the Raidurgam police station. He alleged that Jani harassed him and prevented him from securing work in films. However, Jani Master denied these allegations during a press conference. Additionally, in 2019, he was reportedly sentenced to six months in jail by a local court in Medchal, Hyderabad, over a 2015 brawl at a college.

Amid the ongoing case, Jani Master has withdrawn from his projects as of now. Moreover, reportedly, Jani was asked to step aside from his duties as a member of the Jana Sena Party. The party is led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan.