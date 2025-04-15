Civil servants should become examples of integrity & sensitivity: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appealed to top civil servants to become examples of integrity and sensitivity in every sphere of life, saying their real career story would be created by their work, not by increasing the number of followers on social media.

She was addressing a group of IAS officers from the 2023 batch, currently serving as Assistant Secretaries in various Union Ministries and Departments, when it called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The President said they had become IAS officers through extraordinary determination and hard work. This has brought about a transformative change in their personal lives. Now, with even more determination and dedication, they have the opportunity to bring about transformative changes in the lives of countless people.

President Murmu noted that their area of service and authority is so vast that they can improve the lives of many fellow citizens in their first posting. She advised them to make special efforts for the upliftment of the underprivileged. She also advised them to visit the places of posting during their career journey after some time and see the far-reaching results of their work.

She said that officers should keep in mind the rights and duties of civil servants. The duties of a public servant are their responsibilities, and their rights are the means to fulfill those duties. Their real social net worth, she said, would be determined by their good work.

The President said that every public servant should work with honesty of purpose. ”We all face the challenges of environmental pollution and climate change. Pollution of immorality and erosion in values are also very serious challenges. There should be no need to say anything else about being devoted and honest. The people who move ahead following the life values of honesty, truth, and simplicity are happier. Honesty is the most desirable policy in public service. It is expected from the public servants that they would present examples of integrity and sensitivity in every sphere of life,” she added.

She said that in the digital era, people’s aspirations are rising. They are becoming aware of the accountability of administrators. She advised officers to develop closeness with their fellow citizens and increase their participation in local efforts.

She also advised them to resolve public interest issues raised by people’s representatives. She said that the development and public welfare work done by them at the local and state levels would help in achieving national goals.