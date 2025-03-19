Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how #MeToo changed Hollywood forever

Gwyneth Paltrow is back in the acting world for ‘Marty Supreme’, a new sports drama, and she’s sharing her thoughts on how Hollywood has evolved in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

In an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on the industry’s changing culture, saying, “There are no meetings set up in hotel rooms, from what I understand, or if there are, it’s multiple people in the room. That bubble has definitely burst.” While acknowledging that power abuse still exists, Paltrow believes there’s been a noticeable shift in how things operate.

Paltrow’s latest film features intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet, but she chose not to have an intimacy coordinator on set. Unlike many actors who find comfort in having professionals guide such moments, Paltrow felt it could limit her performance.

“We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back,’” she shared, adding that, for her, too much direction in such scenes would feel creatively stifling. However, she acknowledged that younger actors might have a different experience.

Despite her success, Paltrow has been open about her complicated relationship with acting. She revealed that she had already reached most of her career milestones by the time she was 30. In an interview with SiriusXM, she admitted that acting was never her ultimate passion.

“I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person—who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much, as it turns out…” she said. This realization led her to shift focus toward her wellness brand, which she has prioritized in recent years.

Beyond work, Gwyneth Paltrow also took a moment this month to celebrate her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. She shared heartfelt birthday wishes on Instagram, posting photos of him with their children, Apple and Moses. The former couple, who have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship, often express their mutual admiration publicly.