Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood’s disconnect with reality: ‘They live in a bubble’

Kangana Ranaut never minces her words and always speaks her mind. Recently, the actor-politician weighed in on why Southern cinema is outrunning Bollywood. As per the ‘Queen’ actress, the primary reason behind the widening box office gap is Bollywood’s disconnect with reality. Moreover, the actress lashed out at the Hindi film industry for chasing superficiality and fantasy.

During her recent interaction at Agenda Aaj Tak, Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the reason behind the massive success of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. She deliberated on why Bollywood on the other hand, is facing a tough time at the box office. To this, Kangan replied, “Pehele toh mujhe nahi lagta ke Bollywood or Hindi cinema ne mainstream hone ka theka liya hua hai (I don’t think Bollywood can be dubbed as mainstream). They are not mainstream by any standard. Our films should be defined as the Indian film industry, one industry in which every type of audience is addressed.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on the success of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, she credits it to the film’s portrayal of a common daily wage earner. “People in Bollywood live in a bubble. And that is one of the biggest reasons I have a problem with them. Kyunki yeh log bubble se nikalna nahi chahte han (They don’t want to come out of the bubble). All they need is to go to the gym, take protein shakes, take injections. They don’t have any connection with reality.” She added, “Inko chaiyeh six pack abs, hot babe, beach, bike, item number bas bahut hai. (They want six-pack abs, hot babe, beaches, bikes, and item numbers. That’s enough for them). It is important to have a reality check.”

Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ franchise led by Allu Arjun kickstarted in 2021 with ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ The film emerged as a roaring success at the global box office and racked up over 360 crores against a budget of around 200-250 crores. The second film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ hit theatres on December 5 and has collected over 1000 crores worldwide. Mythri Movie Makers have backed the Sukumar film. The title sees Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. Moreover, a third film, ‘Pushpa: The Rampage’ is in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Kangana’s upcoming directorial, ‘Emergency’ is going to release on January 17, 2025.