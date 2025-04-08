On Icon star Allu Arjun’s birthday, mega sci-fi collab with Atlee announced

Following the reports that ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun will collaborate with ‘Jawan’ maker Atlee, fans have been brimming with anticipation. Additionally, word surfaced that Janhavi Kapoor is going to star in the film as the leading lady. As fans celebrate icon star Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers officially announce the grand collaboration. The title is tentatively titled AA26 X A6.

Sun Pictures took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that it is going to back the magnum opus collab between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The banner made the announcement with a riveting clip, teasing a high-stakes sci-fi actioner in the works. The clip featured Kalanithi Maran meeting the actor and director and talking about backing the film. Subsequently, the video showed Atlee and Allu Arjun travelling to Los Angeles to meet the animation and VFX team. Fans also catch a glimpse of Arjun trying out various masks and gears that simulate 3D characters.

Moving ahead, the video also featured bytes from top VFX artists and their take on the slated film. VFX supervisor James Madigan, who has worked on films like ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ reveals being blown away by the script. “I just read the script and I’ve got to say, my head is still spinning.” Mike Elizalde, Artistic Director at Spectral Motion, added, “The script is seriously unlike anything I’ve ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create.”

Academy Award winner Justin Raleigh, CEO of Fractured FX, also shared his thoughts. “Reading through it, I’m very excited about all the potential creatures, all the different character possibilities.” Additionally, William Wright Anderson, co-owner of Lola VFX also shared his excitement over being a part of the film. His label has worked on titles like ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,’ and ‘Stranger Things.’ He said, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can’t wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

Previously, Pinkvilla reported Allu Arjun’s whopping fees for the epic collaboration. As per the report, Allu Arjun is charging 175 crores for the film. Moreover, he will be taking a 15 per cent stake in the profit. A source told the outlet, “Allu Arjun has locked a deal worth Rs 175 crore with producer, Sun Pictures, along with a backend deal of 15 per cent stake in profits. It’s the biggest front-end deal signed by an actor in the modern era. And Allu has allotted bulk dates to Atlee and Sun Pictures from August 2025. The idea is to roll with the film in the window of August to October, depending on the time taken for pre-production.”