Anees Bazmee on Akshay Kumar’s return in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’

The latest instalment of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise proved to be a roaring success at the box office. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the Kartik Aaryan film racked up over 400 crores against a budget of 150 crores. Following the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and the massive popularity of the franchise, fans expect the fourth instalment to be bigger and better. Since the release of the third film, rumours of Akshay Kumar’s return with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ have been afloat.

In his recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker was asked if Akshay could make a return to join Kartik in the fourth film. Anees revealed that he was open to the idea and he would be able to do it if the script permitted. “There is a great bond of friendship, love, and everything. If the story fits, I’d be really happy to have him back.” Akshay Kumar led the first film of the franchise with Priyadarshan at the helm. Subsequently, Kartik Aaryan led the following films with Anees Bazmee at the helm.

Prior to this, T-series’ Bhushan Kumar confirmed that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ is on the cards. Moreover, the producer also reflected on the possibility of Akshay’s return. During a previous interaction with India Today, the producer talked about whether Kumar and Kiara Advani could possibly join Aaryan in the upcoming film. Responding positively, Bhushan Kumar said, “We’ll see. It all depends on the story. Bringing everyone together only makes sense if there’s a solid story.” When asked if it is possible, he responded, “Yes, obviously. Sure, why not?”

Additionally, in another instance, Anees talked about the fourth film. “Bohot badi zimmedari hogi Part 4, chahe koi bhi banaye, but it will be a huge, huge responsibility to make, kyunki uska direct comparison hoga 1st se, 2nd se, aur 3rd se, toh woh aasan kisi ke liye bhi nahi hoga, mere liye bhi (It will be a huge responsibility to make Part 4, because it will be directly compared to the first, second, and third parts. So, it won’t be easy for anyone, including me).”

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise kickstarted with the 2007 blockbuster title led by Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan at the helm. The title took a psychological approach to unravel the hauntings in the film. It hinged on the condition of split personality disorder. It starred Vidya Balan as Manjulika, the lead antagonist of the franchise. Subsequently in 2022, the actor-director duo of Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee took over the reins of the franchise. The film starred Tabu as the antagonist in a double role with Kiara Advani playing Aaryan’s love interest. Meanwhile, the third film released on November 1 starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The film also featured Triptii Dimri and Vijay Raaz in key roles.