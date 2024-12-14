Nayanthara feels guilty about taking the first step towards Vignesh Sivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan’s marriage has often been in the limelight. Recently, the Lady Superstar got candid about her relationship with Sivan. Reflecting on it she wonders how things would have turned out if they didn’t date. The ‘Jawan’ star feels guilty when Sivan faces trolling for his marriage to Nayanthara. Talking about it, she said that their professional achievements shouldn’t be a topic of comparison and conversation. Before dating Sivan and tying the knot with him, Nayanthara was in a relationship with Prabhu Deva.

During her recent interaction with the Hollywood Reporter India, the actress talked about the issue. “Sometimes, I feel that it would’ve been better if we were not together. I always feel guilty. Even today I feel guilty. I dragged him into this relationship; not dragged him, but I took the first step. If not for me, he would’ve had a voice of his own, and people would have just let him be. They would’ve given him credit for the director he is, for the writer he is, for the lyricist he is, the person he is. He’s such a kind soul. I’m a good person, I know that, but I don’t know if I can be as good as him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Continuing, she added, “We all think that if somebody is successful, they have to get married to somebody who is equally successful. But it’s love that you’re choosing. You’re not choosing success. You’re not choosing money and luxury. That’s not how it’s calculated at all. You fall in love, you fall in love.”

“Obviously, he started out much later than me, and I’m a senior… The hatred is coming from the fact that maybe he hasn’t given back-to-back blockbusters, or maybe because there’s a huge gap between the films that he has done. Maybe because I’m already successful, maybe because I’m already an established name, and he’s still (finding his place). I feel it’s so unfair to compare me and him.” Talking about the love she and Vignesh Sivan have for each other, the actress said their love is unconditional.

Also Read: Radhika Apte welcomes baby, shares heartfelt breastfeeding moment

Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan tied the knot on June 9, 2022. In related news, the couple is in the middle of a legal battle with Dhanush. The ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor has sued them over alleged copyright infringement.