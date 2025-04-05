Allu Arjun’s ‘Arya 2’ sets screens ablaze upon re-release! Fans can’t keep calm

Today, Allu Arjun is one of the biggest pan-Indian stars. The actor has been basking in the glory of his blockbuster, ‘Pushpa 2.’ Sukumar’s film franchise changed the game for Arjun, paving the way for his massive stardom. The unprecedented popularity of the films solidifies the actor’s mass appeal and footing in the film industry. Breaking all records, the title emerged as one the biggest Indian films of all time with a collection of over 1600 crores. Now, as his fandom spreads like wildfire, his ‘Arya 2’ has hit theatres for another run.

Recently, icon star Allu Arjun’s ‘Arya 2’ re-released on the silver screen. As per expectations, fans rushed to theatres to shower love on their beloved star. Since the film hit theatres again, clips of fans dancing their hearts out to the iconic ‘Ringa Ringa’ song are going viral. The reception of the re-release iterates the actor’s unmatched popularity. Fans once again celebrate his suave moves as they re-live the track in theatres.

Most Celebrated Re-release in recent years Allu Arjun movie getting EARTH SHATTERING RESPONSE that too on re-release ❤️#Arya2 #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/j1FFIvYeJv — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) April 5, 2025



Moreover, the success of the re-release serves as a testament that fans still love ‘Arya 2.’ The film is celebrated for its amazing cast, chart-busting soundtrack, and Allu Arjun’s powerful performance. The film features an ensemble cast including Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Shraddha Das, and Navdeep. Additionally, its tracks like ‘Ringa Ringa,’ ‘My Love Is Gone,’ and ‘Uppenantha’ became instant hits and are still loved by fans for their catchy beats.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also making headlines with his slated collaboration with ‘Jawan’ maker Atlee. Moreover, the star is also going to work with director Trivikram Srinivas on a mythological project. The project will mark their fourth collaboration. As per the word swirling around, Allu Arjun will portray Lord Karthikeya in the film. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the third instalment of Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘Pushpa: The Rampage.’