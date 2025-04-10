Fans note jarring similarities between the Atlee-Allu Arjun collab and ‘Dune’ posters

On Tuesday, Sun Pictures announced the highly-awaited collaboration between icon star Allu Arjun and ‘Jawan’ maker Atlee. As fans celebrate icon star Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers officially announce the grand collaboration. The title is tentatively titled AA26 X A6. Sun Pictures took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that it is going to back the magnum opus collab between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The banner made the announcement with a riveting clip, teasing a high-stakes sci-fi actioner in the works. Following the clip going viral, the makers dropped a poster featuring the number of views the clip received.

On Tuesday, Sun Pictures shared a poster on social media. The caption read, “The mAAss has just begun! 6M+ cumulative views for #AA22xA6. A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.”

After the makers dropped the poster, fans couldn’t help but note the uncanny similarity of the celebration poster with ‘Dune’s poster. The hit title starred Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Fergusson, and Oscar Isaac among others. Denis Villeneuve helmed the title. Taking to social media, users accused AA26 X A6 makers of plagiarism. Several fans expressed disappointment over the makers copying the poster art of the hit film. One user wrote, “My brother, it hasn’t even begun and you’ve lifted the Dune poster?”. Another commented, “Atlee and his team do the best literature review.” One user added, “First one Interstellar, second one Dune. @Atlee_dir there should be some shame da.”

First one Interstellar, second one Dune. @Atlee_dir there should be some shame da. https://t.co/g7iAWzftM1 pic.twitter.com/i5Mb7lckRy — ARVIND AKSHAY (@God_Of_Pot) April 8, 2025

We have such great talent in the country, why copy and if you do why be so blatant? There is no doubt that the poster does look good so perhaps they thought that it’s worth the risk.Allu Arjun-Atlee’s poster copied from Dune? https://t.co/y5kEWemjom — Denzil Dias (@DenzD) April 9, 2025



Meanwhile, this is not the first time Atlee is facing plagiarism accusations. Previously, fans have accused him of copying sequences. In 2023, the filmmaker addressed the allegations. He said, “In the creative field, you end up making similar stories. That doesn’t mean I copy it. It can be inspired. I was inspired by MGR (Ramachandran) songs and that’s why I make intro songs. I take risks… In 30 years, no one has told Shah Rukh Khan sir the kind of story I had and went with such a proposal. Do you think only I face such criticism in the world of cinema? Many great filmmakers and creative minds have faced it.”

He added, “When someone just passes a comment in two seconds comparing mine to other films, I will never think my effort, honesty, and labour are all replicas. It’s their thoughts. Of course, I have made films which have shared storylines with other films. For example, ‘Theri’ has different versions before and after its release. But when I do it, it is called copied. Copying is easy. If that’s the case, everyone can do it.”