Justin Baldoni pens powerful message for domestic violence survivors

In a heartfelt gesture of support, Justin Baldoni, the director and actor behind the upcoming film ‘It Ends With Us’, has shared a powerful message with survivors of domestic violence. The letter, posted on Baldoni’s Instagram, is a tribute to the strength and bravery of those who have endured such hardships.

In his emotional message, Baldoni expressed admiration for the resilience of domestic violence survivors. “You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days,” he wrote, acknowledging the tremendous personal battles these individuals face. He highlighted that every small step they take is a testament to their unbreakable spirit and serves as an inspiration to others who might still be struggling.

Baldoni’s letter goes on to affirm that even though he cannot fully comprehend the depth of their experiences, he wants survivors to know they are not alone. “While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight,” he reassured. His words emphasize that their journey not only helps them find hope but also provides encouragement to others in similar situations.

In a poignant conclusion, Baldoni wrote, “We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all. May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all.”

This supportive message from Baldoni comes amid recent speculation about his relationship with his co-star Blake Lively during the production of ‘It Ends With Us’. The film, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, has been a topic of discussion not only for its sensitive subject matter but also due to rumors of tension between the two leads.

Reports have suggested a rift between Justin Baldoni and Lively, fueled by the absence of joint promotional activities and social media interactions. Speculation intensified when it was noted that neither Lively, Hoover, nor other cast members followed Baldoni on Instagram, despite him following them. The Hollywood Reporter has indicated that this situation prompted Baldoni to engage PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan to address the situation.

Further intrigue arose with claims that two versions of the film were made: one by Lively and another by Baldoni. The version currently in theaters is reportedly Lively’s. Despite these complications, Baldoni remains hopeful for the future, stating that while there are no immediate plans for a sequel, he believes Lively would be a strong candidate to direct if one were to be made.