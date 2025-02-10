Justin Baldoni reflects on ‘intense year’ amid legal feud with Blake Lively

‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing feud is attracting massive public scrutiny. Given the high-profile and sensitive nature of the case, both parties are a constant target of the public radar as they levy new allegations against each other. In an upcoming podcast episode of Gent’s Post, Justin Baldoni will open up on having an ‘intense year’ amid the legal battle. The showrunners recently dropped a teaser in which Baldoni talks about the past year.

Justin Baldoni on having an ‘intense year’

In the teaser clip, Baldoni confesses, “I had an intense year,” and admits that the stress of recent events even triggered anxiety. He said, “This morning I sent a text message. I had anxiety. I haven’t talked about this yet.” Meanwhile, the context of the comment is hidden under wraps. However, the episode comes amid Blake Lively’s suit against Baldoni and his subsequent countersuit against her and her husband Ryan Reynolds. The full interview, which was filmed in November, will go on air on February 10.

Blake Lively’s initial lawsuit

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and fat-shaming her during ‘It Ends With Us’. Moreover, she accuses him of orchestrating a smear campaign against her after she called out his behaviour on sets. Following this, WME dropped Baldoni as a client and his former publicist also sued him. Subsequently, Baldoni sued The New York Times for posting an elaborate article detailing Lively’s accusations. He accused the publication of posting an article mentioning unverified information.

Justin Baldoni’s countersuit

Following his suit against the New York Times, Justin Baldoni sues co-star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million. Moreover, he dragged Taylor Swift into the case by claiming that Lively leveraged her friendship with the global songstress to pressure him. In his suit, the actor sues Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist for damages, citing civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.

Moreover, before his countersuit, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel president Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Iger and director Tim Miller. The notice asks them to preserve all documents related to the ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ character Nicepool and data connected to Baldoni. For context, Baldoni believes that Ryan Reynolds’ character Nicepool was a dig at him.

Meanwhile, the first hearing of their trial is going to take place on March 9, 2026.