Blake Lively makes shocking claims in amended lawsuit; Justin Baldoni’s team responds

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s highly public legal feud has a new development. Following Lively’s suit against her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and director, and his countersuit, several developments have surfaced. Following Baldoni’s amendment to his countersuit, Lively also amended her suit on February 18, making shocking claims against Baldoni.

In an amended complaint, Blake Lively’s attorneys added nearly 50 pages to their lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. It furthers the details of Lively’s initial allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation. Now, the suit claims that Baldoni also made more women uncomfortable on the sets of ‘It Ends With Us.’ Moreover, she accuses Baldoni of asking invasive questions about her sex life with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of asking questions about her sex life with Ryan Reynolds

As reported by Page Six, the complaint also alleges Justin Baldoni of trying to force Blake Lively to “orgasm” on camera while shooting for a scene. Later, the duo “agreed” to remove the particular scene from the movie. However, as per the suite, Justin Baldoni, made a “last-ditch attempt” to keep the scene where “the couple orgasm together.” According to the report, Baldoni shared a very personal reason with Lively on why he wanted to include the intimate sequence. As per the complaint, he said that it was important for the scene to be a part of the film because Baldoni and his wife Emily “climax simultaneously during intercourse.”

The complaint added, “Mr. Baldoni then intrusively asked Ms Lively whether she and her husband climax simultaneously during intercourse, which Ms. Lively found invasive and refused to discuss.”

The amended suit claims that Baldoni made more women uncomfortable

The amended suit adds, “Ms. Lively brought this lawsuit because she was one of the ‘women or two’ that Mr. Baldoni ‘one million percent’… ‘made uncomfortable” on the set of the film. “Ms. Lively was not the only one who was uncomfortable on set, and Mr. Baldoni and Wayfarer knew it. After Mr. Baldoni learned that he had caused Ms. Lively and others to feel ‘uncomfortable,’ he turned his TED Talk and ‘feminist’ advocacy on its head.”

Lively claims that after she reported her own concerns in May 2023, “another female cast member” also voiced similar concerns to Sony’s Ange Giannetti and a producer. “Notwithstanding that female cast member’s considerable reservations with coming forward, she nonetheless spoke up and conveyed her feelings that the work on the film was suffering as a result of Mr. Baldoni’s behavior.” Subsequently, Baldoni responded in writing in June. He acknowledged “that he was aware of her concerns and that adjustments would be made.” However, the suite states that Wayfarer Studios “took no actions to investigate this reported conduct, nor did it implement any protections at that time.”

The issue allegedly resurfaced

On June 8, the same female member allegedly confided in Lively again about her “growing concerns with the conditions on set.” Lively responded, “I know. I find it really hard to speak to him. I try to cover it with busyness, but not sure that covers what’s going on.”

Moreover, the complaint adds, “Later, another female cast member confided to Ms. Lively that she too felt uncomfortable on set.” It emphasizes that “all of this occurred, and was documented in writing, almost one year before the editing of the film began.” Meanwhile, the complaint does not name the two women. However, it states that they have “given Ms. Lively permission to share the substance of their communications” and that “they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process.”

Justin Baldoni’s response

In a statement to Variety, Baldoni and Wayfarer’s legal team rebuffed Lively’s claims. They stated, “Our clients have been transparent in providing receipts, real-time documents, and video evidence that tell a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry-picked for the media. Our clients have taken this matter seriously, notwithstanding the jokes made publicly by the plaintiff and her husband. Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay from unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims. Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively’s false claims, as well as those who are witnesses to her own behavior, will be enlightening. What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively’s lack of actual evidence.

