‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ to release early: Find out the new premiere date

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s highly anticipated sequel, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, is set to receive an early release. In an unexpected move, Warner Brothers India has announced that one of the most awaited films of the year will now premiere on October 2, rather than the previously scheduled October 4. This surprise news has generated a surge of excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Joker 2’.

The decision appears to be a strategic move to capitalize on the October 2 holiday, Gandhi Jayanti. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in establishing the film as one of the biggest releases of the year. Additionally, this move highlights the significant contribution of the Indian market, given the film’s fanbase in the country.

The upcoming film continues the story from the first installment, following Phoenix’s character, Arthur Fleck—a failed comedian who descends into madness and becomes the titular Joker, now incarcerated in Arkham Asylum. While imprisoned, Arthur finds unexpected love and an ally in Dr. Harleen Quinzel. ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will explore their journey as they experience ‘Folie à Deux,’ shared delusions and psychosis. The film promises a musical and twisted rendition of madness and love. Harley Quinn and Joker set to ignite chaos in Gotham.

The film, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Joker’, has already heightened expectations with its trailer, which captivated fans with bold colors and intriguing visuals. Fans are particularly curious to see more of the electric chemistry between Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as they take over Gotham.

High expectations surround ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ due to its impressive ensemble cast and the success of the prequel. ‘Joker’ earned a staggering $1.079 billion at the box office against a development budget of $55 million. It received 11 Academy Award nominations and won two. These include the Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

In addition to Gaga and Phoenix, the upcoming film stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lattimore, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey. ‘Joker 2’ is helmed Todd Phillips. The screenplay is co-written with Scott Silver.