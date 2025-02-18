Blake Lively shocked over Ryan Reynolds’ joke about her feud with Justin Baldoni; backlash follows

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently made their first red carpet appearance amid the ongoing legal clash with Justin Baldoni. The couple attended the SNL50 anniversary show hosted by SNL veterans Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. While Ryan has always charmed fans with his wit, his joke on Saturday Night Live didn’t sit well with either Lively or social media users. The ‘Deadpool’ star took a dig at the legal feud between his wife Blake Lively and her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

During the show, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler turned the spotlight on Ryan and Blake in the audience. They humorously called out, “Ryan! How’s it going?” To this, the actor replied, “Great! Why? What have you heard?”. The remark made Blake Lively uncomfortable as one can see the shock on her face. While the audience burst into laughter, social media users started lashing out at Ryan Reynolds. Several fans noted that his joke undermined the gravitas of the legal battle and trivialised their own stance against Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds during #SNL50 Advertisement “Ryan how’s it going? Great… why, what have you heard?” pic.twitter.com/8a4A6NIU2D — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2025



For the unversed, last year, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment. She stated that upon calling out his behaviour, the actor-director retaliated by orchestrating a smear campaign against her. She claimed that Baldoni’s actions resulted in trauma and distress for her. A New York Times article detailed her accusations against her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star. Denying all the allegations, Baldoni filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times. Moreover, he filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds.

Amid the sensitive feud, the SNL joke has irked several social media users. Many even criticised the couple’s public outing amid the complications of the legal battle. A user penned, “Who makes a joke about his wife being allegedly sexually harassed? Genuinely if you sit down and think about it, what normal person would take time to make a joke about their wife’s painful moments on such a public platform? Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are disturbed.” Moreover, a user also wrote, “Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively casually sitting and smiling in SNL audience like they didn’t ruin a good man’s career and also tried to steal the movie credits.”

The fact that Ryan Reynolds was just given a platform by @nbcsnl to joke about Blake Lively’s extortion and abuse of power over Justin Baldoni is disgusting. They need to be held accountable as much as BL & RR do. pic.twitter.com/xHIpbi48Mu — inspiredinking (@inspiredinking) February 17, 2025

So natural and hilarious. Whoever decided it was a good idea for Ryan Reynolds to do this needs to be fired. Why would he and Blake Lively think this was cute ? He isn’t funny and now that we know what a low life he is it just makes him even more cringe than he already was. pic.twitter.com/s8NxkBdFDF — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) February 17, 2025