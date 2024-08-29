Sigourney Weaver honored with Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Sigourney Weaver, the iconic American actress known for her roles in “Alien,” “Avatar,” and “Gorillas in the Mist,” was celebrated with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 81st Venice Film Festival on Wednesday night. The festival’s grand opening ceremony presented the prestigious award, marking a triumphant return this year.

Weaver, who has enjoyed a remarkable 45-year career, appeared deeply moved as she accepted the award. “I’m sure I’m dreaming. I want to roar,” she expressed emotionally during her acceptance speech. She described the honor as “the most astonishing I can imagine,” and humorously added that the statue would be her travel companion. She noted, “It will be next to me on the plane, next to me in the gondola, and my husband will have to get used to having it in bed with us.”

The tribute to Weaver included a heartfelt video message from her long-time collaborator, James Cameron, who directed her in “Avatar.” Cameron praised Weaver’s enduring friendship and professional bond, saying, “Our working trust and respect have only grown with each project.” He also recalled that Weaver received her first Academy Award nomination for their 1986 film “Aliens,” adding that she is “way overdue for that Oscar.”

French actress Camille Cottin, known for her role in the popular series “Call My Agent,” also paid tribute to Weaver. Cottin highlighted Weaver’s fearless career, stating, “She has faced everything from aliens to ghosts to gorillas to extra-large soldier pads, to glass ceilings and gender stereotypes.” Cottin shared her surprise at Weaver’s gentle demeanor, noting that the actress is “a woman who doesn’t give a damn about the male gaze.”

During the festival press conference on August 28, Sigourney Weaver became emotional when a reporter drew a comparison between her role as Ellen Ripley in “Alien” and U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Weaver, visibly moved, responded, “We’re all so excited about Kamala, and to think my work could have anything to do with her rise makes me very happy.” She continued, “I have so many women who come and thank me,” before humorously adding, “Sorry, I need my vodka.”

The Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to Weaver’s impactful career and enduring influence in the film industry. Her recognition at the Venice Film Festival underscores her significant contributions to cinema and her role as a trailblazer for women in Hollywood.