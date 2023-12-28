xXx 4 throwback: Deepika’s authenticity triumphs with Indian accent

In the imminent prospect of a potential remake of the action-packed classic, xXx 4, the spotlight turns to an intriguing flashback moment when Deepika Padukone left audiences buzzing with her distinctive Indian accent in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. The actress’s vocal delivery became a focal point of discussions, prompting her to shed light on the matter and assert the significance of embracing her “natural Indian accent” with a sense of pride.

Renowned as one of Bollywood’s leading heroines, Deepika Padukone articulated her viewpoint on the global stage, asserting that an Indian accent, much like any other accent, deserves recognition on the international platform. Drawing a parallel to the acceptance of British and Australian accents over the years, the actress questioned the double standards surrounding accents and advocated for the acknowledgment of the diversity in global speech.

In her own words, Deepika emphasized the pride she felt in portraying an Indian character in the film, underlining that it provided her with a rare opportunity to be true to herself. She expressed her enthusiasm for being able to flaunt her Indian identity onscreen, breaking away from conventional norms that often dictate actors to conform to standardized accents.

Accentuating the role-to-role and project-to-project dynamics, the Bollywood diva acknowledged the relevance of accents in the cinematic realm but highlighted the unique opportunity xXx: The Return of Xander Cage presented her. Deepika’s portrayal allowed her to celebrate her roots and authenticity, a departure from the norm that left an indelible mark on her cinematic journey.

As the news of the potential xXx 4 gains traction, Deepika Padukone’s stance on her Indian accent not only adds a nuanced layer to her acting prowess but also sparks a broader conversation on cultural representation and diversity in the global film industry. With the original xXx film, a 2002 American action spectacle directed by Rob Cohen, laying the foundation for the franchise, the anticipation builds for how a remake would navigate the delicate balance of preserving the essence of the classic while injecting a fresh perspective into the narrative.

