Look at All Past xXx Movies as Excitement Builds for xXx 4

Fans are buzzing with excitement as they await the return of Xander Cage, the thrill-seeking spy portrayed by Vin Diesel in the xXx series. While a fourth installment is in the pipeline, the production timeline remains a well-kept secret. Diesel recently fueled anticipation by sharing nostalgic photos from the set of the 2017 hit, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” where he starred alongside Deepika Padukone as Serena Unger. As we eagerly await the upcoming xXx 4, let’s take a quick trip down memory lane and revisit the previous xXx movies.

XXX (2002):

Released on August 9, 2002, this film stars Vin Diesel as Xander Cage, an extreme sports enthusiast turned reluctant NSA spy. Directed by Rob Cohen, who previously worked with Diesel on “The Fast and the Furious” (2001), the movie takes audiences on a thrilling mission to infiltrate a group of potential Russian terrorists in Central Europe.

XXX: State of the Union (2005):

Launched on April 29, 2005, this installment features Ice Cube as Darius Stone, a new agent in the Triple X program. Sent to Washington, DC, Stone navigates a power struggle among national leaders in a bid to maintain order and balance.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017):

Released on January 20, 2017, this film marks Diesel’s return as Xander Cage, emerging from self-imposed exile to tackle a deadly conspiracy. Racing against time, Cage recruits a new group of thrill-seeking cohorts to recover Pandora’s Box, a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon.

XXX 4 (TBA):

The excitement reached new heights in September 2018 when plans for the fourth film were unveiled. A joint-venture production between The H Collective and iQiyi, with D. J. Caruso expected to return as director and Vin Diesel reprising his role as Xander Cage. Initial production was scheduled for early 2019, with additions to the cast, including Jay Chou and Zoe Zhang, and the notable involvement of Japanese rock star and musician Yoshiki as the film’s composer.

As the anticipation for xXx 4 builds, fans can’t help but wonder what thrilling adventures await Xander Cage in the upcoming installment. Stay tuned for updates on this action-packed saga of xXx movies!