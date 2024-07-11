xXx 4 actor Vin Diesel receives apology from Paul Walter

Actor Paul Walter Hauser has publicly apologized for making disparaging comments about Vin Diesel, star of “XXX: Return of Xander Cage,” during a recent interview. Hauser, known for his roles in “Richard Jewell” and “Cruella,” expressed regret over remarks he made regarding Diesel’s reputation in Hollywood.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hauser acknowledged that his comments, which criticized Diesel’s alleged behavior, were made in a fatigued state during a press tour. He admitted that his words, initially intended humorously, had escalated into “needlessly mean-spirited” remarks about someone he had never personally met.

The Emmy winner’s apology emphasized his commitment to fostering positivity and empathy, particularly in light of his Christian values. Hauser quoted scripture and directly addressed Diesel, expressing remorse for any hurt caused and thanking the actor for his contributions to entertainment.

The controversy stemmed from a separate interview where Hauser passionately defended against mistreatment in Hollywood, prompting him to reject comparisons between his work and Diesel’s. Despite Diesel’s silence on the matter, Hauser’s apology underscored his intention to promote mutual respect within the industry.

As Hauser continues to navigate his career, his public apology serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in the spotlight and the importance of accountability. His efforts to reconcile and show respect towards Diesel reflect a broader commitment to professional integrity and positive relationships among peers in Hollywood.