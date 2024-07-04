Priyanka Chopra on ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ banter with Ruby Rose over Deepika Padukone

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Xander Cage, the daring spy played by Vin Diesel in the xXx series, as news circulates about a potential fourth installment. While details on the production timeline remain undisclosed, excitement remains palpable among enthusiasts of the action-packed franchise. Reflecting on past interactions, Priyanka Chopra and Ruby Rose engaged in a lighthearted exchange on Twitter (now X) during the promotion of “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” where Rose co-starred alongside Deepika Padukone.

Earlier, Priyanka, known for her role in “Quantico,” extended her best wishes to Rose, prompting a playful response from the actress.

Ruby Rose humorously mistook a Quantico advertisement featuring Priyanka for a Pantene campaign due to its aesthetic, blending espionage with hair care in a comical twist.

Advertisement

In response, Priyanka quipped back, acknowledging the confusion with humor, and expressed confidence in Deepika Padukone’s hair care prowess, paralleling the good wishes for the upcoming film project. She wrote, “Awww thank u @RubyRose. Great hair comes naturally to Indian girls.sure Deepika will concur. Good luck with Xxx.”

Awww thank u @RubyRose Great hair comes naturally to Indian girls.sure Deepika will concur. Good luck with Xxx https://t.co/NRfIRLYipl — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 1, 2016

Deepika’s role in “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” a 2017 action thriller directed by D.J. Caruso, garnered praise within Bollywood circles, including from Priyanka Chopra, highlighting the camaraderie and support among Indian actors making waves in Hollywood.

The film itself, serving as the third installment in the xXx series and a sequel to earlier hits, features an ensemble cast including Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, and Samuel L. Jackson. Its blend of high-octane action and international intrigue continues to captivate audiences globally, setting the stage for future installments in the franchise.

As fans eagerly await further developments on the next chapter of Xander Cage’s adventures in xXx, the camaraderie and banter between Priyanka Chopra and Ruby Rose serve as a reminder of the fun and excitement surrounding this beloved action series.