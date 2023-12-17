This is how Ruby Rose reflected on her role in XXX

In a nostalgic reverie, Ruby Rose long ago reflected on a pivotal moment in her career, harking back to the time when she secured a coveted role in the blockbuster film XXX. The actress took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the profound impact the movie and its lead actor had on her.

Rose candidly shared her sentiments, revealing how, in her formative years, she found inspiration in the enigmatic character portrayed by Vin Diesel. XXX served as a cinematic tapestry for the budding star, with Diesel embodying a mesmerizing duality as both hero and anti-hero. The actor’s on-screen persona, characterized by a unique blend of charisma and authenticity, left an indelible mark on Rose.

“Growing up, I watched this man through XXX and fast… First, I imagined what it would be like to be him,” Rose recounted, highlighting the aspirational allure Diesel’s character held for her. As she matured, her admiration evolved into a desire to collaborate with the actor, envisioning what it would be like to share the screen with someone who had been a childhood idol.

Vin Diesel’s portrayal of a character who could seamlessly navigate between protector and renegade resonated deeply with Rose. Unlike other secret agents of the silver screen, Diesel’s authenticity stood out. Rose connected with his palpable energy and the way he effortlessly combined heroism with a refreshing lack of self-seriousness.

In a poignant reflection, Rose expressed gratitude for the unexpected twists her life has taken, particularly for the opportunities to step into roles from movies that shaped her youth. The collaboration with Vin Diesel, whom she had once idolized enough to adorn her wall with posters, marked a surreal full-circle moment for the actress.

Beyond the glitz of the entertainment industry, Rose acknowledged the profound impact of genuine friendships, citing Vin Diesel as an exemplar. The actor served as a reminder for her to stay true to herself and trust in her destiny. Rose’s journey, once an escape through movies during her youth, has now come full circle as she aspires to contribute to films that provide audiences with an escape, laughter, confidence, and hope—an opportunity to momentarily break free from life’s challenges.