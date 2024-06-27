xXx 4 actor Vin Diesel called out by Paul Walter Hauser for on-set behavior

Paul Walter Hauser’s recent interview, held during the press junket for “Inside Out 2,” has been making waves on social media, thanks to a viral moment where Hauser candidly criticized xXx 4 actor Vin Diesel. The Emmy-winning actor didn’t mince words when discussing Diesel, despite never having worked with him.

During the interview, the interviewer told that his role in “Inside Out 2” was akin to being “like Vin Diesel now.” Hauser’s response was immediate and unambiguous: “Please don’t say that.”

Hauser elaborated, saying, “I like to think I am on time and approachable,” indirectly referencing rumors about Diesel’s alleged lack of professionalism and unapproachable demeanor. Hauser, known for his candidness, continued, “I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people… I out them constantly, and it’s a blast.”

Vin Diesel, a household name and one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, has faced various rumors and stories over the years about his behavior on set. Despite his popularity and the success of franchises like “Fast & Furious” and “xXx,” whispers of his alleged mistreatment of cast and crew members have persisted.

The “xXx” franchise, where Diesel plays Xander Cage, a daredevil extreme sports enthusiast turned reluctant spy, is currently reportedly working on its fourth installment. However, there have been no official updates on “xXx 4.” The first film in the series, released in 2002 and directed by Rob Cohen, was a significant success, establishing Diesel as a leading action star.

Paul Walter Hauser’s comments highlight a broader issue in Hollywood, where stories of big-name actors mistreating those around them occasionally surface. Hauser’s straightforward approach and willingness to call out such behavior resonate with many who believe in holding even the most powerful accountable.

The viral moment from Hauser’s interview serves as a reminder of the importance of professionalism and respect in the industry. While Diesel’s contributions to action cinema are undeniable, the discussions sparked by Hauser’s remarks could prompt more conversations about the working conditions and interpersonal dynamics in Hollywood.

In summary, Paul Walter Hauser’s outspoken critique of xXx 4 actor Vin Diesel during his “Inside Out 2” interview has not only captured social media’s attention but also shed light on ongoing issues within the film industry, underscoring the need for a more respectful and professional work environment.