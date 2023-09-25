Tentative agreement to end Hollywood writers’ strike

Major film and television studios and striking writers have reached a tentative agreement, according to the Writers Guild of America. This development offers a path to end the historic work stoppage that has halted production and brought much of Hollywood to a standstill.

The agreement was reached just five days before the strike would have become the longest in the guild’s history and the lengthiest in Hollywood in over 70 years.

In a communication to its members, the guild credited the enduring solidarity of WGA members and the extraordinary support from fellow unions who stood with them on picket lines for over 146 days as crucial in achieving this breakthrough.

The resolution to the writers’ strike emerged following a month-long hiatus in talks and resumed discussions on Wednesday. Chief executives like Disney’s Bob Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, and NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley reportedly participated directly in the negotiations.

Notably, both Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom had offered to mediate an end to the strike. However, the agreement came without the involvement of federal mediators or other government officials, as was the case in past strikes.

Demands raised in the Hollywood Writers’ Strike:

For those unfamiliar with the situation, the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike began on May 2, 2023, due to a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The strike has been ongoing, affecting 11,500 screenwriters.

Key issues in the dispute include concerns over residuals from streaming media, which the WGA argues have significantly reduced writers’ incomes compared to a decade ago. Additionally, writers have stressed the importance of using artificial intelligence, like ChatGPT, as a research aid or tool for script development rather than as a replacement for their creative work.

Another significant demand from the WGA has been ensuring that each member of a writing team receives their own pension and healthcare benefits, a proposal the AMPTP rejected without offering an alternative.