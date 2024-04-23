Academy overhauls rules for 2025 Oscars

The glitz and glam of Hollywood’s grandest night, the Oscars, are getting a makeover! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has just unveiled some major tweaks for the Oscars 2025 edition, slated for March 2 next year.

To breathe new life into traditional cinemas, the Academy is shaking up the rules. Now, films must hit the big screens for at least a week in key cities like LA, NYC, the Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, and the latest addition, Dallas-Fort Worth. They’ve also beefed up requirements for theatrical releases across the US and worldwide.

But here’s the twist: animated flicks from foreign lands can now strut their stuff in not one, but two categories – animated feature and international feature. Talk about breaking boundaries!

And it’s not just the movies getting a shake-up. Composers are getting some love too! The best original score category is expanding its shortlist to 20 titles, and not one, not two, but three maestros can nab an Oscar for their musical magic.

For the wordsmiths behind the scenes, there’s a new hurdle to leap – they gotta submit their final shooting script. That might throw a curveball for films heavy on improvisation.

Even the prestigious Governors Awards are getting a facelift! The Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award will now be a shiny Oscar statuette, while the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is getting a makeover to spotlight those making a real difference in the world.

And let’s not forget the tech wizards! Two awards at the Scientific and Technical Awards are getting a name change to better honor their contributions to movie magic.

But wait, there’s more! The Academy has set some strict deadlines, stressing the importance of getting submissions in on time for various categories. And they’ve updated the rules for promoting Oscar-worthy flicks, making sure campaigns stay classy.

These changes aren’t just about keeping up with the times – they’re about keeping the Oscars fresh and exciting while still honoring the best in the biz. So as we gear up for the 2025 Oscars, get ready for a night that’s bound to be filled with thrills, spills, and plenty of star-studded moments!