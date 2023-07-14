Hollywood Braces for Actors’ Solidarity with Screenwriters’ Protest Amidst Pay and AI Concerns

The Hollywood entertainment industry is bracing for a major upheaval as tens of thousands of actors prepare to go on strike at midnight on Thursday. This marks the first industry-wide walkout in 63 years, with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) issuing a strike order after failed negotiations with studios regarding pay cuts and concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher emphasized the historic significance of the moment, stating that if they don’t take a stand now, everyone will be at risk of being replaced by machines and big business. The strike, starting at 7:00 AM GMT on Friday, will see actors joining writers on picket lines, creating the first double strike in Hollywood since 1960.

The ongoing writers’ strike has already caused significant disruptions, with 11 weeks of protests outside major studios such as Disney and Netflix. The halt in productions and film sets due to the actors’ strike may result in substantial delays for popular TV series and potential postponements of major film releases.

The impact of the strike extends to promotional activities, preventing actors from promoting highly anticipated movies during the lucrative summer blockbuster season. At the London premiere of “Oppenheimer,” the cast walked out in solidarity with the strike, highlighting the critical issues at stake in the industry.

SAG-AFTRA represents around 160,000 actors, ranging from A-list celebrities like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Glenn Close to day players in television series. The union’s last strike in 1980 lasted over three months. This time, 98 percent of members pre-approved industrial action in the absence of a deal.

Actors express grievances over slashed salaries, the disappearance of residual payments from streaming services, and the lack of transparency regarding audience figures. The union argues that the streaming ecosystem has severely eroded actors’ pay, while the rise of AI poses an existential threat to creative professions.

While the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers offered pay raises and an AI proposal, the studios deemed the actors’ expectations unrealistic. Disney CEO Bob Iger called the decision to strike “disturbing,” but industry figures like writer, director, and producer Phil Lord criticized the studios for not adequately addressing the problems faced by lower-paid writers and actors.

The strike’s impact will be more extensive than the writers’ strike, as it effectively shuts down almost all productions. Some reality TV, animation, and talk shows may continue, but the repercussions are expected to be widespread and potentially painful for all parties involved. In addition to fair pay, actors and writers are seeking guarantees regarding the use of AI, particularly regarding the ownership and use of their likeness without consent or compensation.

As the strike takes effect, Hollywood braces for a tumultuous period of uncertainty and negotiations to resolve the grievances raised by the striking actors.