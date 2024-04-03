Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to star in ‘The Roses’ remake

Two beloved British actors, Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, are teaming up to bring a fresh spin to the classic tale of marital mayhem in “The Roses.” This remake of the 1989 dark comedy “The War of the Roses” is poised to be a standout project under the direction of Jay Roach, a master at blending comedy and drama seamlessly.

Based on Warren Adler’s gripping 1981 novel, the screenplay for “The Roses” has been expertly crafted by Tony McNamara, whose previous work on Searchlight’s “Poor Things” earned him an Oscar nod. The original film, helmed by Danny DeVito, followed the tumultuous journey of Oliver and Barbara Rose as their marriage careened toward a bitter divorce filled with escalating conflicts and chaotic moments.

In this modern retelling, Cumberbatch and Colman step into the roles of the warring couple, promising audiences a captivating performance that will undoubtedly showcase their incredible talent. Not content with just acting, both stars are also taking on producer roles through their respective production banners, adding their creative touch to the project.

Cumberbatch, renowned for his Oscar-nominated turn in “The Imitation Game,” has recently graced screens in Wes Anderson’s whimsical “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.” Meanwhile, Colman, an Oscar winner for her unforgettable performance in “The Favourite,” is gearing up for her next adventure in “Paddington in Peru.”

As anticipation builds for “The Roses,” fans can expect a modern take on a timeless story, infused with the wit, charm, and undeniable chemistry of two of Britain’s finest actors. With Roach at the helm, McNamara penning the script, and Cumberbatch and Colman leading the charge, this remake is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece that will captivate audiences around the globe.