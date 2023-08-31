The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar cast, plot and release date

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” is an upcoming American short film with Wes Anderson taking the reins as writer, director, and producer. The movie is set to feature Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role. Let’s delve into some key insights about this film.

This cinematic gem draws its inspiration from Roald Dahl’s 1977 collection, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More.” It marks the second occasion where Anderson has brought Dahl’s work to life on the silver screen.

Cast:

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with notable actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch stepping into the shoes of Henry Sugar, Ralph Fiennes portraying Roald Dahl, Dev Patel as Dr. Chatterjee, Ben Kingsley taking on the role of Imdad Khan, and featuring Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade as Dr. Marshall.

Plot:

The storyline follows the life of Henry Sugar, a financially well-off man who thrives on the thrill of gambling. His world takes an unexpected turn when he stumbles upon a doctor’s report recounting the peculiar encounter with a patient from India. This extraordinary patient, who went by the moniker “The Man Who Sees Without Using His Eyes,” possessed a remarkable ability to see even with sealed shut eyes. His unique skill allowed him to make a living as part of a circus act.

Upon closer examination by the intrigued medical professionals, it was revealed that the man’s journey led him to study with Yogi Hardawar in India, ultimately granting him the power to see through thin objects like paper or playing cards. He could even peer around solid obstacles, such as a wooden door, if he had the advantage of a finger or hand nearby. Recognizing the potential for his unique abilities to benefit the blind, the doctors set out to find him, only to discover that the circus is no longer there due to the unfortunate passing of “The Man Who Sees Without Using His Eyes.”

Release date:

Film enthusiasts can mark their calendars, as “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” will make its debut at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2023, albeit out-of-competition. Following this prestigious premiere, the film will have a limited theatrical release on September 20, 2023. Just a week later, on September 27, 2023, it will be available for streaming on Netflix. They moved up the initial release date of October 13, 2023, for eager viewers.