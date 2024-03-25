Olivia Colman calls out gender pay gap in Hollywood

Olivia Colman, renowned for her stellar performances on screen, recently spoke out against the persisting gender pay gap in Hollywood. In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, the Oscar-winning actor candidly expressed her frustration, highlighting that she would likely earn more if she were a man.

Reflecting on her latest project, “Wicked Little Letters,” Colman emphasized the outdated notion that male actors inherently draw larger audiences, thus justifying their higher paychecks. However, she contested this belief, citing research indicating that women have historically been significant box office draws as well.

Colman’s remarks shed light on a pervasive issue within the entertainment industry, where gender continues to influence earning potential unjustly. She shared a striking example of a staggering 12,000% pay disparity, underscoring the magnitude of the problem.

This isn’t the first time Colman has addressed gender disparities. In a recent interview with the Radio Times, she criticized the double standard surrounding language, arguing that women swearing shouldn’t be met with shock or disdain.

“Wicked Little Letters,” Colman’s latest cinematic endeavor, delves into the Littlehampton poison-pen scandal of 1923, with the versatile actor portraying the role of Edith Swan. Her remarkable talent has garnered acclaim, including an Oscar win for her role in “The Favourite” and multiple nominations for other notable performances.

However, despite Colman’s undeniable talent and contribution to the industry, the gender pay gap persists. Recent reports from Forbes highlight the stark contrast in earnings between male and female actors. While Adam Sandler topped the list as the highest-paid actor in 2023, women like Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston represent the minority in the top 10 earners.

Colman’s outspokenness serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for gender equality in Hollywood and beyond. As audiences celebrate her exceptional talent on screen, her words resonate as a call for change in an industry still grappling with systemic issues.