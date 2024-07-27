INDIA bloc CMs boycott NITI Ayog meeting in protest over alleged Budget discrimination

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the decision, stating, “CMs of INDIA alliance will not go to NITI Aayog meeting. It is almost decided. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had earlier said he would not go, Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, Telangana CM and there are other CMs who do not want to go because NITI Aayog is not keeping pace with the country’s development, you must have seen this in the budget and NITI Aayog’s work.”

In a video statement, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin expressed his disappointment, stating, “I was supposed to attend the ‘NITI Aayog’ meeting currently being held in Delhi, chaired by the Prime Minister. However, I am compelled to speak before you, in the people’s forum, seeking justice due to the discriminatory attitude towards Tamil Nadu reflected in Union Budget 2024.”