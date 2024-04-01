When is Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Monkey Man’ releasing in India? Details inside

Uncertainty looms over the release date of the much-anticipated film ‘Monkey Man’ starring Sobhita Dhulipala in Indian theaters. The movie, which marks Dev Patel’s directorial debut and features him in the lead role, captured global attention with its action-packed trailer earlier this year. Premiering at South by Southwest to rave reviews, the film was initially slated for a release in the USA and other major territories on April 5, followed by an Indian release on April 19.

However, recent developments have thrown this schedule into question. Fans were left wondering whether the Indian release would be delayed when Sobhita Dhulipala, making her Hollywood debut in the film, shared a new poster on April 1, announcing a global theatrical release on April 5. Concerns were raised about potential delays in India due to the film’s intense violence, prompting speculation about the censor clearance process.

According to sources close to the production, the censor clearance process for ‘Monkey Man’ may cause a delay in its Indian release. The film’s content, characterized by its intense violence, has raised concerns about potential backlash from certain sections of the audience. As a result, the censor board is expected to take its time in reviewing the film before granting clearance.

Despite the uncertainty, Sobhita Dhulipala’s announcement has sparked hope among fans that ‘Monkey Man’ will indeed release in India on April 19 as originally planned. However, if the censor clearance process takes longer than anticipated, the release date could be pushed back by up to a week.

Amidst the chaos surrounding its release date, fans eagerly await an official announcement from the film’s producers regarding its release in India. As anticipation continues to build, audiences remain hopeful that ‘Monkey Man’ will soon grace Indian screens, delivering the thrilling cinematic experience promised by its trailer.