Angelina Jolie’s kids demand she “speak up” amid bitter divorce showdown with Brad Pitt

The long-running divorce saga between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which has captivated the public’s attention for nearly a decade, is finally reaching a resolution, however the personal impact on their kids and the continuing legal disputes, especially over a French winery they once shared, paint a picture of an ongoing struggle for peace and closure.

According to media reports, Angelina Jolie’s kids—who range in age from 16 to 23—have expressed a desire for her to be more vocal in defending herself publicly during the drawn-out divorce proceedings.

Advertisement

“The kids have grown up witnessing the kind of power and privilege that often drowns out their own voices,” a source close to Angelina Jolie shared with People magazine. “They’ve wanted her to speak up, to stand up for herself in the public eye.”

Advertisement

Despite their wishes, Jolie has remained relatively reserved about the details of the breakup, choosing instead to focus on the broader issues of family healing and systemic change.

“She has always told them that their energy is better on advocating for change, not on public disputes,” the reports continued. “She wants them to channel their strength into causes, not stories.”

For the last several years, Jolie has maintained that her priority has been to ensure her children’s well-being, both emotionally and psychologically. This focus comes after the events of 2016, when she filed for divorce following an alleged confrontation between Pitt and the children on a private plane.

According to reports, Pitt was intoxicated and acted aggressively during the flight, which led to the breakdown of the couple’s relationship. Although an investigation into the incident was conducted, no charges were filed, and Jolie chose not to press charges.

The divorce, filed in September 2016, was followed by an attempt to maintain privacy for their family. Both Jolie and Pitt signed agreements in 2017 to keep all court documents confidential and to work with a private judge to resolve legal matters.

However, legal battles continued, particularly over custody of their six children. In 2018, court documents revealed that Jolie risked losing primary custody of the children unless she made more significant efforts to mend their relationship with Pitt.

In the end, a judge awarded 50-50 custody to Pitt, although the decision later overturned when the judge overseeing the case disqualified from an appeals court. The ruling, therefore, never took effect, and the custody arrangements remained in limbo for several years.

Fast forward to December 30, 2024, when media confirmed that the two actors had officially reached a settlement in their divorce, bringing an end to this painful chapter. Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, commented on the conclusion, saying that since filing for divorce, Jolie’s primary focus has been on “finding peace and healing for their family.” He added that the actress is “exhausted” by the years of litigation but feels a sense of relief that at least this phase is now behind her.

Despite this apparent closure, there are still lingering tensions between Jolie and Pitt, particularly surrounding their children.

Sources close to Pitt claim that Jolie’s portrayal of their relationship during the divorce proceedings has been one-sided and filled with “distortions of facts,” leading to “tremendous collateral damage” for everyone, including their children.

In the midst of all this, Jolie remains focused on her children’s privacy and well-being. In a recent interview, she described her kids as “especially shy” and “very private people” who did not choose the public spotlight that has followed their family for so long. “I hope they can grow old with the privacy they deserve,” Jolie remarked.