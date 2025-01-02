Sangeeta Bijlani reveals Salman Khan controlled her wardrobe; didn’t ‘allow’ short clothes

For the longest time, Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were the most talked about couple in Bollywood. The duo met while filming a TV advertisement and soon sparks flew. After years of being in a relationship, the two were very close to tying the knot. However, Salman called it off at the last moment. During her recent appearance on Indian Idol, Bijlani revealed that her ex didn’t ‘allow’ her to wear short clothes.

During the show, Sangeeta Bijlani talked about the one thing she would like to change in her life. For this, the actress imitated Salman Khan, and said, “Jo the na, mere ex. I won’t take the name. I was very constricted that ‘you can’t wear short dresses. The neck can’t look so deep. The dress can’t be shorter than this particular length.’ I was not allowed to wear stuff like I am wearing right now (a blue knee-length dress). Initially, I did, but eventually, I was not allowed to. So, I was a little shy then. Now, I am nothing like it. I am a total gundi. I am not afraid anymore.”

She added, “I was very reserved then. I would like to change that part of my life. But, anyway, I changed that. I am who I am now.” After she shared the anecdote, Vishal Dadlani also mimicked Salman and prodded Bijlani to mention the actor’s name. However, she politely declined to take Salman’s name.

Moreover, as soon as the actress said this, one of the contestants, Manasi Ghosh, asked her another question. She asked, “We heard that Salman and you had your wedding cards printed. Is that true?” A visibly shocked Bijlani replied, “Yes, it is true. Don’t ask me more.” She then took a moment and quipped, “Bijli mujh par mat girao. Naam Bijli mera hai. I am done with the confession.”

Meanwhile, following breakup with Salman Khan, she moved on and married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. However, the couple finalized their divorce in 2019 after over two decades of marriage. In retrospect, following their separation, Khan and Bijlani maintained a cordial relationship.