India now self-reliant in food grains; IFFCO played key role: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Sunday emphasized that India is now self-reliant in the field of food grains and praised the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO) for playing a significant role in this achievement.

He stated that IFFCO has effectively connected farmers with fertilizers and further integrated fertilizers with cooperatives, adding that the organization now stands proudly after completing fifty years of its illustrious journey.

The Home Minister was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of IFFCO at its Kalol branch in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, where he also laid the foundation stone for the Beej Anusandhan Kendra (Seed Research Centre).

Shah remarked that IFFCO’s 50-year journey demonstrates the incredible outcomes that can be achieved when cooperative and corporate values work in synergy.

He noted that IFFCO has efficiently handled all aspects related to research and development, marketing, branding, and outreach.

Expressing optimism about the future, Shah said that by the time IFFCO celebrates its centenary, its reputation among cooperative organizations worldwide will have grown significantly.

He added that IFFCO has undertaken various research and development initiatives. Recalling the groundbreaking ceremony of IFFCO’s Kalol factory, he said it was considered a major milestone at the time.

As time progressed, IFFCO expanded its research into areas such as Nano Urea, Nano DAP, Nano Liquid Urea, and Liquid DAP, significantly increasing production.

Shah highlighted that the organization has elevated India’s cooperative sector to global prominence, especially in the field of Nano Urea and Nano DAP, which are now being exported worldwide.

He further noted that the cooperative has enhanced its capacity, expanded its outreach to farmers’ fields, and successfully translated laboratory research into field-level applications.

Marking the foundation of the Beej Anusandhan Kendra in Gandhinagar, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several innovative ventures across various sectors in the country.

He stated that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the Ministry of Cooperation has undertaken nearly 62 unprecedented initiatives in the cooperative sector.

Shah also mentioned that Parliament recently passed a bill to establish the Tribhuvan Sahkari University, named in honour of Tribhuvandas Patel’s contributions to the cooperative movement.

He explained that this university aims to deliver modern cooperative education and ensure transparency across all cooperative levels—from Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to apex bodies.

The Union Minister stressed the need to strengthen primary cooperative societies and cooperative dairies to fortify the nation’s cooperative institutions.

Shah shared that IFFCO currently operates production units in five locations across three states—Kandla, Kalol, Phulpur, Aonla, and Paradip.

He further revealed that the organization’s current fertilizer production capacity stands at nine million metric tons, with sales reaching 11 million metric tons. IFFCO has achieved a turnover of Rs 40,000 crore and a profit of Rs 3,200 crore.

Several dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other notable figures, were present on the occasion.