India’s parliamentary panels function as mini parliaments: Om Birla at IPU in Tashkent

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said India’s parliamentary committees function as mini parliaments as these committees review policies and programs related to social security, social justice, economic empowerment, and public welfare and provide suggestions for their better execution.

Speaking at the 150th Assembly of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent, he said the parliamentary committees also recommend the approval of demand for grants of the Ministries.

On the theme “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice”, the Speaker said it was chosen for this assembly of the IPU as an extension of the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — the idea that the world is one family, which is deeply ingrained in Indian culture, tradition, and philosophy.

He said the essence of the Indian Constitution is to treat all citizens equally, provide them with equal opportunities, and ensure that the marginalized and backward sections of society are brought into the mainstream of progress.

Birla said in recent years, the Indian Parliament has passed numerous bills that promote social justice, security, and inclusion for all sections of society. “In recent years, the Indian Parliament has passed numerous Bills which promote social justice, security, and inclusion for all sections of society. We have established the primacy of justice by replacing the ‘Indian Penal Code’ with the Indian Justice Code,” he said.

The Speaker also said under the visionary and capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been the ‘fastest-growing’ major economy in the world, with a GDP growth of 105 per cent over the last 10 years.

“We are rapidly progressing towards our goal of a developed India by 2047. Today, India is the fifth-largest economy in the world and is advancing towards becoming the third-largest economy,” he said.

Birla said India plays a leading role in the world in sectors such as innovation, AI, startups, space and defense technology, IT, fintech, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Mentioning the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), he said under this scheme, over 550 million people from the economically disadvantaged section, which comprise 40 per cent of the population of India, are being provided with free health insurance.

Birla also expressed the confidence that the IPU would engage in deep discussions on global innovations, best practices, and experience-sharing in the fields of social justice and development.

“Together, we will find new solutions and fulfill our responsibilities effectively to ensure a fair and just society,” he added.