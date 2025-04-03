Cliff Booth returns! David Fincher to helm ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel

In an unexpected turn of events, Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 hit ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is getting a spin-off sequel. In a riveting move, ace filmmaker David Fincher is taking over the directorial reins from Tarantino. On the other hand, the ‘Pulp Fiction’ maker is penning the script. Additionally, the title is diverting from the celebrated filmmakers’ theatre-first approach. The sequel title will instead release on Netflix.

As per a report by The Playlist, the film will focus on the story of the stuntman Cliff Booth. Brad Pitt essayed the role in the original title. In the original film, Booth is a World War II veteran and bears the burden of the rumor about killing his own wife. He has a love for classic movies and serves as the stunt double to Leonardo DiCaprio’s struggling actor, Rick Dalton. As per the report, the sequel is going to be based on an abandoned Tarantino script.

Sources revealed that Tarantino gave Pitt the green light to share the script with Fincher. Subsequently, Fincher got on board without second thoughts. Meanwhile, Netflix has reportedly paid over $20 million for the rights and is bankrolling the film with a massive $200 million budget.

The 2019 film, ‘Once Upon a Time to Hollywood’ was Tarantino’s tribute to the golden era of filmmaking. The film perfectly captured his dark and humorous tones and bloodshed, a signature in every Tarantino film. The title also starred Margot Robbie as the celebrated star Sharon Tate. Set in 1969, the film captured the gear shift Hollywood was going through and the famous Tate murders by the Manson Family led by Charles Manson.

As per reports, the film is going to focus on the back story of Cliff Booth and Brad Pitt is on board for the sequel. Meanwhile, DiCaprio and Robbie’s appearance remains shrouded in uncertainty. While the ‘Titanic’ actor can have a cameo, the ‘Barbie’ actress has reportedly expressed her interest in reprising her role. The production is likely to hit floors in July.

The upcoming epic collaboration will reunite Pitt and Fincher after a series of blockbusters. The two have delivered hits like ‘Seven,’ ‘Fight Club,’ and ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.’ With the anticipation running high, fans expect nothing less than a cinematic wonder with the ace team.

