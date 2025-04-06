BJP never compromised with its ideology for power & position: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that BJP is the only political party which has never compromised on its ideology and diluted it for the sake of power, and is moving ahead on its strength, keeping the ideological foundation intact.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion of the party’s foundation day at the BJP headquarters here, Nadda said that the party’s ideology is affiliated to the Indian tradition and culture.

The BJP national president said that the party is a cadre-based and mass-based organisation and is committed to humanistic growth.

Nadda also remembered the founding fathers and veteran party leaders including Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and others.

He paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran leaders of the organisation, who nurtured the creation and expansion of the party with their blood and sweat and remained continuously engaged with it with all their heart and soul.

Nadda said for the next one week, the party leaders and workers will be visiting around 5 lakh booths and also the old members of the organisation.

He urged party workers to, if possible, find an old member of the party from its founding days, or who has been associated with the Jana Sangh, and visit their residence and have a discussion with them.

The BJP leader urged every party worker across the country listening to him through any medium that in the coming week they must devote a full day at the booth.

Nadda mentioned that April 14 is Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti and starting from that day till April 25 the party will observe ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas.’

Later in the day, Nadda along with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders met 98-year-old senior party worker and former Mayor, Shakuntala Arya, at her residence in Lajpat Nagar area.

The BJP national president honoured Ms Arya by presenting a party scarf, offering a shawl and sought her blessings by touching her feet, while he also hoisted the party flag at her residence.

Arya blessed Nadda and Sachdeva, wishing them long life and success in their service to the nation.

He stated that elderly workers like Ms Arya are an invaluable treasure for the BJP, and it is through the sacrifices and dedication of such workers that today the party is in power both at the Centre and in Delhi.