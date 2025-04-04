Elle Woods returns! ‘Legally Blonde’ spin-off series, ‘Elle’ announced

The lady in pink who challenged the stereotype of the ‘dumb blonde’ returns! After Reese Witherspoon broke shackles, giving viewers an iconic inspiration, we have another riveting story. Before Warner broke her heart and she entered Harvard Law to emerge as valedictorian, she had to deal with high school. Now, Witherspoon has announced the ‘Legally Blonde’ spin-off series, ‘Elle.’ She also dropped the first look of the new Elle, Lexi Minetree who is gearing up for her big breakthrough.

The 2001 film, ‘Legally Blonde’ has gained a cult classic status among cinephiles. In the film, Reese Witherspoon brings the iconic character of Elle Woods to life. She embodies the ‘Malibu Barbie’ vibe and owns it to the core. Woods breaks the ‘dumb blonde’ stereotype every step of the way with her wit and presence of mind. When her boyfriend breaks up with her as he moves to Harvard because he thinks she is too ‘dumb’ for him, she decides to give it back to him. As Woods makes it to Harvard and quips, ‘What? Like its hard,’ fans got an inspiring icon. Now, the makers are giving fans a glimpse into the backstory of Elle Woods as she navigated high school.

Taking to social media, Reese Witherspoon introduced fans to the new Elle with a first look. She shared a picture of Lexi Minetree as Elle, dressed in a comfy pink zipper. Minetree is lying on her pink bed and speaking into her pink landline. The accompanying caption reads, “Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production! Couldn’t be more excited to introduce you all to @leximinetree as Elle Woods.”

Minetree has previously appeared in small roles in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘The Murdaugh Murders.’ Meanwhile, the series will also star Tom Everett Scott as Elle’s father and June Diane Raphael as her mother.

Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries are serving as co-showrunners. Meanwhile, Witherspoon is also involved as an executive producer. Additionally, Amazon MGM and Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine are bankrolling the project.

The awaited series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.