What led to Jatin-Lalit split? Lalit Pandit reveals the reason!

Renowned composer Lalit Pandit, one half of the iconic duo Jatin-Lalit, recently shared a heartfelt story about their final project together—the soundtrack of ‘Fanaa’.

The 2006 film, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, marked the end of their illustrious partnership, leaving fans with timeless melodies like “Chand Sifarish” and “Mere Haath Mein”.

Lalit opened up during a recent episode of ‘Indian Idol 15’, where he was a guest alongside singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, playback legend Sadhna Sargam, actress Preeti Jhangiani, and Sumati Bhattacharya, Abhijeet’s wife.

The episode celebrated Bollywood’s greatest love songs, and contestants recreated the magic of romance with their soulful performances.

Contestant Myscmee impressed Lalit with her rendition of “Mere Haath Mein,” prompting him to recall the emotional journey behind the song. “This was the last album of Jatin-Lalit, and it was a difficult time for both of us. We were heartbroken about parting ways. I poured my emotions into songs like ‘Chand Sifarish’ and ‘Dekho Naa,’ while Jatin became somewhat withdrawn during the process. The pain we felt is reflected in the music,” he revealed.

Another standout moment came when contestant Ranjini delivered a spirited performance of “Aankhein Khuli” from ‘Mohabbatein’. Lalit affectionately called her “Chota Packet, Bada Dhamaka.”

During the exchange, Ranjini asked Preeti Jhangiani, one of the film’s stars, about a popular behind-the-scenes rumor. “Did you really teach Shah Rukh Khan the dance steps for the songs?”

Preeti confirmed the story with a laugh. “Yes, it’s true! We were so well-rehearsed that Shah Rukh sir would often ask us on set what the next steps were. It was a fun experience guiding him.”

The episode was a nostalgic treat, with judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani joining in to celebrate Bollywood’s timeless love anthems.

‘Indian Idol 15’ continues to air on Sony Entertainment Television, bringing music lovers closer to the legends and stories behind their favorite songs.