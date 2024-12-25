Global septet BTS is going to be back in 2025!

Christmas just got special for the BTS ARMY! The sensational boyband BTS is going to make a reverberating comeback in 2025. The K-pop septet has already broken domestic borders to amass widespread global popularity. Fans can once again expect RM (leader), Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to take over the music scene. Recently, J-Hope revealed tantalising details about the group’s comeback. Moreover, reports also suggest that a new album is on the way. Additionally, once all the members are back from the military, a World Tour can also be on the cards.

In an interview on Weverse Magazine, the BTS rapper opened up about the future endeavours of the band. Talking about the reports, J-Hope said, “When we are all back together as a group, it’s going to have a huge impact, and everybody is going to be watching.” He added, “I’m excited to see what it’ll feel like when we perform together again. I want to come back in style and say, “This is us. This is BTS.” I can’t speak for everyone, but I can tell you the other members feel the same way. What hasn’t changed is that I really, really love to do it.”

[Magazine] #JHOPE talking about @BTS_twt Advertisement “When we’re all back together as a group, it’s going to have a huge impact, and everybody’s going to be watching. I’m excited to see what it’ll feel like when we perform together again. I want to come back in style and say, “This is us.… pic.twitter.com/Bt2bQVOgAJ — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) December 24, 2024



Prior to this, on December 23, South Korean media outlets reported that BTS would release their first album following the completion of their military service. The news of the members’ reunion has left their fans extremely thrilled. Moreover, the K-pop band might also take on a World Tour in 2026.

BTS will reportedly release their new group album in the second half of 2025, followed by a world tour in 2026.https://t.co/qVKGKQihFi pic.twitter.com/s9fIRkKMyi — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) December 23, 2024



Edaily Korea quoted Lee Hwa Jung, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities, talking about HYBE’s (BTS parent label) sales in the fourth quarter. During the interview, the representative spilt details about BTS’s next album. The source said that they expect the boyband to drop their next album in the second half of next year. The researcher also highlighted that the septet’s activities are also going to be a significant win for their parent company, HYBE. The music agency can expect an immediate surge in its sales. The projected tour will add the cherry on top.

While BTS has been on a hiatus from group activities, members have been dropping solo stints. In November, BTS’ oldest member, Jin released his first-ever solo album, ‘Happy. On the other hand, RM dropped the documentary ‘Right People, Wrong Place’ based on his second studio album. In April 2023, Suga released his debut solo album, ‘D-Day.’ He also embarked on his Suga Agust D Tour before enlisting in the military in September. Meanwhile, BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook released his first album, ‘GOLDEN’ in November.

Coming to 2024, J-Hope released the album ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ Vol.1. Jimin dropped his second studio album, ‘MUSE.’ Moreover, V dropped his holiday singles ‘Winter Ahead’ and ‘White Christmas.’