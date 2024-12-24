Jung So Min and Choi Woo Shik in talks to headline ‘Would You Marry Me’

K-drama fans are in for a treat with a fresh and fluttering pairing! Following the success of her latest drama ‘Love Next Door,’ Jung So Min is already in talks for her next. Joining her is ‘Parasite’ actor Choi Wook Shik. With the announcement, fans are buzzing with excitement to see the top two K-drama stars come together. The two stars are in talks to headline SBS drama ‘Would You Marry Me.’

‘Would You Marry Me’ is an upcoming romantic comedy that is planning to bring the two stars together. Screenwriter Lee Ha Na is penning the drama. She is known for works like ‘Rookie Cops,’ ‘The Time We Were Not in Love,’ and ‘Cunning Single Lady’ among others. The project is currently being discussed to premiere on SBS in the second half of 2025.

On December 23, a Korean media outlet reported that the makers have approached Jung So Min to play the role of the female lead in ‘Would You Marry Me.’ Earlier today, a report stated that Choi Woo Shik is in talks to take on the male lead role. While the actors are yet to greenlight the project, their potential pairing has stirred fans’ hearts.

Early this year, Jung Su Min delivered the hit drama ‘Love Next Door’ opposite Jung Hae In. She played the female lead character, Bae Seok Ryu. Seok Ryu, a woman in her 30s, returns to Korea after making two huge life decisions. She crosses paths with her childhood best friend and soon sparks fly.

Moreover, Choi Woo Shik also had a glorious year. He dazzled audiences all over again with his performances in the Netflix series ‘A Killer Paradox.’ The drama also stars Son Suk Ku. Woo Shik also appeared in the movie ‘Wonderland.’ He starred alongside Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Jung Yu Mi, Gong Yoo and Tang Wei.