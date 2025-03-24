BTS’ Jungkook’s track ‘Seven’ goes GOLD in the UK

BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ featuring Latto has a new milestone to boast! The track from Jungkook’s solo album ‘GOLDEN’ has earned the singer his first BRIT gold certification in the United Kingdom. Following this, the track crossed half a billion streams on YouTube.

On March 21, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ ft. Latto has received an official BRIT gold certification. This makes the track his first solo song to achieve the feat. As per BPI’s certification thresholds, singles are certified gold when they sell 400,000 units. On the other hand, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units sold. With this achievement, ‘Seven’ is now the first debut song by a K-pop artist to be certified gold in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Moreover, following this, on March 22, BIGHIT reported that the music video for ‘Seven’ had officially surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. This achievement marks a momentous feat for the K-pop idol, as the track is now his first solo music video to cross the half-billion mark. Notably, it is also the first-ever solo debut music video by a male K-pop soloist to achieve the remarkable milestone.

Advertisement

“Seven” Official MV has surpassed 500 Million views on YouTube — Becoming the First Debut MV by an Asian Male Soloist to do so !! #Seven_JungKook #SevenMV500M pic.twitter.com/KvqpX731O2 — K⁷ | MONA LISA (@tksovers) March 21, 2025



Meanwhile, last year, on September 2, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that Jungkook’s debut solo album, ‘GOLDEN’, was awarded the BRIT Silver Certification in the United Kingdom. The BPI bestows the Silver Certificate on albums once they reach 60,000 units sold. With this achievement, Jungkook became the first-ever Korean soloist to earn the Silver Certification for an album in the UK.

Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun continues to attract trouble as allegations of paid publicity emerge

Featuring catchy lyrics and groovy music, the pre-release track from ‘GOLDEN’ became an instant hit when it dropped on July 14, 2023. The track released in two versions, with the explicit version featuring American artist Latto. Meanwhile, the clean version featured only the K-pop sensation. The music video for the track starred Han So Hee of ‘Nevertheless’ and ‘My Name.’ Upon release, the track topped several coveted charts including the Billboard Hot 100. The catchy chorus and the electric music continue to find a place in K-pop enthusiasts’ playlists.