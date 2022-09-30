Exclusive Interview: Arjun Chakrabarty talks about ‘Karnasubarner Guptodhon’

Karnasubarner Guptodhon, the third film from the adventure-treasure-hunt franchise by Dhrubo Banerjee, brings together the trio Sona da, Abir, and Jhinuk, once again on the silver screen. It is set to take the viewers on an adventure ride, this Durga Puja. With the film releasing today, The Statesman caught up with actor Arjun Chakrabarty, who is playing the role of Abir Lal Roy, for a candid chat.

How much different this journey was from the other two films of the franchise?

The scale is bigger and the adventure is going to be a lot more thrilling. The previous two were shot during the winter and this was in peak summer, so the shooting schedule was terribly hectic for the entire team.

When did you hear of this new film what was your reaction?

It always feels good to reunite with the team. We have been working together since 2017 and now we’ve become more of a close-knit family.

Tell us a bit about the story…

The trio, Sona da, Abir, and Jhinuk set out for a new adventure and this time also it’s full of thrill.

How did Abir and Jhinuk’s relationship evolve this time after a break of three years?

We’ll explore that and much more in theatres from the 30th, but in a nutshell, the relationship between all three of them has evolved and grown. The script has been wonderfully written to convey this subtly. There is lovely chemistry between you and Ishaa on-screen.

What equation do you both share off-screen?

I’m very comfortable working with Ishaa. This is my fourth project with her and we now know each other pretty well, off-screen. So real-life chemistry really helps us with our chemistry in front of the camera. It’s not just about romantic scenes, but working, in general, is easy and comfortable.

Any memories from the film shoot days?

Reuniting with this team is always fun. Despite the hectic schedule, we don’t miss the chance to share a laugh about anything under the sun. It is that bond that makes this series such a pleasure to work on and watch on screen.

How was it teaming up with Abir Chatterjee again?

Oh Great! Abir da is a real-life big brother to me. We’ve done several projects together. Despite being such a big name, he never carries that starry air around, especially with us. Another plus point is, he can make any co-actor/actress comfortable for a scene. He’s a wonderful human being and cooperative co-actor.

Do you have any Puja plans for this year other than film promotions?

I’ll be spending time at home with my family. I have never enjoyed pandal hopping. The five-day holiday is a welcome break for me.

What’s going to be your style statement during Puja?

I love ethnic wear and stick to kurta and pajamas during Pujas. They’re fashionable and look great while being comfortable.