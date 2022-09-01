Follow Us:

Bengali Cinema News

‘Bhuban Babur Smart phone’ promises a troublesome fun ride
Usha Uthup sings along ‘Chumbok Mon’ at Trincas
Parambrata-Swastika’s ‘Shibpur’ locks release date on January 6 next year
Housefull cinema halls, increasing shows, hopeful ‘Kolkata Chalantika’ director Pavel
Actor Ankush Hazra steps into production with Mirza
September 1, 2022 3:21 pm
Feluda returns to web with Arindam Sil’s Gangtoke Gondogol
August 30, 2022 1:25 pm
Exclusive interview: Susmita Chatterjee shares her releases & Puja plans
August 28, 2022 1:14 pm
Get spooked with the horror film ‘Bhoote Biswas Koren?’
August 26, 2022 12:46 pm
The first look of ‘Karnasubarner Guptodhon’ unveiled
August 24, 2022 1:03 pm
‘Ajker Shortcut’ is set to release on September 16
August 6, 2022 2:39 pm
DD to telecast Sri Aurobindo documentary on Aug 14-15
August 5, 2022 2:50 pm
Classic works of national award winning filmmaker Subhajit Mitra
January 28, 2022 8:28 pm
Psychological thriller “Bestseller” from Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan
July 30, 2021 12:54 pm
What makes the City of Joy a favourite shooting destination
July 24, 2021 3:49 pm
Bengalis are still obsessed with Mahanayake : Uttam Kumar Death Anniversary
July 13, 2021 2:37 pm
Chandan Roy Sanyal: Skipped meals when I came to Mumbai as I had no money
June 17, 2021 1:18 pm
Veteran Bengali actress Swatilekha Sengupta dies at 71
