Bengali Cinema News
‘Bhuban Babur Smart phone’ promises a troublesome fun ride
Usha Uthup sings along ‘Chumbok Mon’ at Trincas
Parambrata-Swastika’s ‘Shibpur’ locks release date on January 6 next year
Housefull cinema halls, increasing shows, hopeful ‘Kolkata Chalantika’ director Pavel
Actor Ankush Hazra steps into production with Mirza
September 1, 2022 3:21 pm
Feluda returns to web with Arindam Sil’s Gangtoke Gondogol
August 30, 2022 1:25 pm
Exclusive interview: Susmita Chatterjee shares her releases & Puja plans
August 28, 2022 1:14 pm
Get spooked with the horror film ‘Bhoote Biswas Koren?’
August 26, 2022 12:46 pm
The first look of ‘Karnasubarner Guptodhon’ unveiled
August 24, 2022 1:03 pm
‘Ajker Shortcut’ is set to release on September 16
August 6, 2022 2:39 pm
DD to telecast Sri Aurobindo documentary on Aug 14-15
August 5, 2022 2:50 pm
Classic works of national award winning filmmaker Subhajit Mitra
January 28, 2022 8:28 pm
Psychological thriller “Bestseller” from Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan
July 30, 2021 12:54 pm
What makes the City of Joy a favourite shooting destination
July 24, 2021 3:49 pm
Bengalis are still obsessed with Mahanayake : Uttam Kumar Death Anniversary
July 13, 2021 2:37 pm
Chandan Roy Sanyal: Skipped meals when I came to Mumbai as I had no money
June 17, 2021 1:18 pm
Veteran Bengali actress Swatilekha Sengupta dies at 71
1
2
3
…
13
Next »
Top Headlines
Cong to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
Congress hopes that lakhs of people will attend the protest rally, besides party workers from the neighbouring states of Delhi and party leaders from all over India.
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 3 more years in prison, totaling 20 years
Only BJP has a future in India: Amit Shah
IITs have been the pride of the nation: President Murmu
Sri Lanka’s ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return: officials
Rajapaksa fled in the early hours of July 13 after massive protests engulfed Colombo and demonstrators enraged with the economic devastation stormed his official residence and office.
U.S. ambassador: Japan-U.S. alliance has entered era of ‘projection’ into Indo-Pacific
China slams US approval for $1.5b Taiwan arms sale, vows ‘countermeasures’